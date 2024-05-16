Bridge between Galveston and Pelican Island remains closed after barge crash
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The bridge connecting Galveston, Texas, to Pelican Island remains closed after a barge crashed into a pillar supporting the span, causing it to partially collapse. Oil leaking from the barge led to the closure of about 6.5 miles of the waterway. Officials have not said how much fuel leaked into the bay. The Coast Guard has not responded to questions Thursday morning regarding the status of the oil spill. Late Wednesday, Texas A&M University at Galveston urged students and employees to vacate its campus on the island until at least Sunday because of uncertainty over how long the bridge would be closed.