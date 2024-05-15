Video catches moment 2 jets touch wings mid-air while performing at Florida air show

By Averi Kremposky

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WESH) — Audiences at the Fort Lauderdale Airshow saw a terrifying close call on Sunday afternoon.

As two jets were flying in formation, their wings clipped each other mid-air, and it was all caught on camera.

In the moments following the touch, the jet pilots flying during the Ghost Squadron’s Performance had to break formation to regain control of their aircraft.

The show was paused for an emergency after the encounter, but just as a precaution. Both jets involved were able to land safely and the pilots did not suffer from any injuries.

