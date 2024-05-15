Stars center Roope Hintz out for Game 5 against the Avalanche with upper-body injury

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz is out for Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche because of an upper-body injury. Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Radek Faksa will be back in the lineup Wednesday night. Hintz played only 6 1/2 minutes Monday before leaving in the first period of Game 4. Faksa hasn’t played since Game 1 against the Avs on May 7, two nights after scoring the game-winning goal in the Game 7 clincher against Vegas. A victory on Wednesday night would send the Stars to the Western Conference Final for the second year in a row.

