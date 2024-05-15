Ship that struck Baltimore bridge had 4 blackouts before disaster. Here’s what we know

The Dali container ship experienced a near perfect storm of calamities before it struck Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in March. But a report released Tuesday by federal investigators leaves many questions unanswered. The National Transportation Safety Board described four power failures on the ship in roughly 10 hours. Two occurred the day before the crash, and the other two happened in the minutes before. Reasons for three outages are yet to be explained, including the two right before the crash. Experts say the tragedy in Baltimore is raising questions about whether more safeguards are needed.

