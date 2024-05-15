Participation in the NHL’s player assistance program is up this season. That may not be a bad thing

Five NHL players left their teams this season to receive care from an off-ice assistance program run by the league and union. That’s the same number that entered the program the previous three seasons combined. Officials believe the increase can be credited to a growing trust in the program that has been around since 1996 and also mirrors the general population getting help since the pandemic. The venture offers assistance for drug and alcohol use as well as mental health issues. Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard says it changed his life.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.