Organizations standing against possible change to Immigration Friendly Policy

By Alyssa Munoz

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos, an immigration organization, is taking a stand with other organizations against a plan the Albuquerque city council is considering.

The city of Albuquerque adopted the Immigrant Friendly Policy in 2018. However, City Councilor Renee Grout says since 2018, the police have been used improperly.

“It’s giving people the wrong idea that they can traffic drugs and that we’re not going to do anything about it because they’re from another country,” Grout said.

Both city councilors Brook Bassan and Grout announced a new amendment to the Immigration Friendly Policy that would allow police to work with Immigration, Customs and Enforcement when they arrest someone for a violent felony, human trafficking or trafficking narcotics.

“When the trial got completed for the Jacqueline Vigil trial when I learned that the individual that was convicted of killing her and his accomplice both told the judge and jury that they come here, and other people come here knowing we will not deport them and that they can commit crimes. That was when I drew the line. I think that is something that absolutely cannot stand,” Bassan said.

However, some people are against the new proposal, saying it could encourage racial profiling.

“If I’m arrested for one of those things, I’m not guilty. I will be proven innocent. If someone who is brown and looks differently than me is arrested for one of those things, they’re assumed guilty and turned over to ICE. That is hypocrisy at its finest,” said City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn.

“Without the protections provided by the sanctuary city policy, our lives again will be filled with the uncertainty and fear,” said one person during the news conference.

Bassan said if this amendment is added, there would be data tracking in this.

“We want to make sure that we are protecting the immigrant community, and we want to make sure that there is no profiling in that regard. So, any time APD works to contact federal authorities for anyone charged with a violent felony or human trafficking or trafficking of narcotics, then we will make sure to know which sergeant has been the one to go ahead and identify and say it’s okay to make that contact. It would not just be an officer,” Bassan said.

However, some people are still concerned about what happens after the arrest.

“Due process is so essential. And we want to make sure that Albuquerqueans have that presumption of innocence. We don’t want or need a two-tier system. We want to ensure that everybody has the same system and they’re able to, if they are convicted of a crime, they go through the same process, ” said Rosalinda Dorada, a member of the El Centro de Igualdad y Derechos.

Bassan said that even though ICE would be contacted, that would not take away from having a fair trial.

Fiebelkorn said this amendment would single out immigrants for committing crimes with no backing.

“There is no data that says that. If you look at the statistics on crime in this country, a huge percentage of it is done by white people. We don’t see bills targeting white people. This is a political ploy,” Fiebelkorn said. “I think it’s really easy to say live scapegoat, one poor one type of person that doesn’t look like me and say their fault rather than delving into the real issues here of what’s causing crime and poverty in our city.”

The city’s Finance and Government Operation committee has approved this proposal, it will now go to a vote during a city council meeting.

