Indigenous consultant accuses NHL’s Blackhawks of fraud, sexual harassment

CHICAGO (AP) — A consultant the Chicago Blackhawks hired to improve relations with American Indian tribes is accusing the team, its charity foundation and its CEO of fraud, breach of contract and sexual harassment. Nina Sanders filed a civil lawsuit in Cook County late Tuesday. According to the lawsuit, Blackhawks CEO Dan Wirtz hired her in 2020 to serve as a liaison with tribes pushing the team to change its name. She alleges that Wirtz promised to create positions for American Indians and promised to change the team’s name if she came to work for him but never followed through. Sanders goes on to allege that she told her immediate boss that an employee made inappropriate sexual advances toward her. A team spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.