If you’ve tried meditating but can’t sit still, here’s how — and why — to try again

If you’ve tried meditating but can’t sit still, you’re not alone. Experts say many people try it only once because they are antsy and feel they’re doing it wrong. The key is to relax and focus on something in the present moment. Feel your breath go in and out, listen to a guided recording or mentally scan your body. Start with short sessions. Only a few minutes still counts. When, not if, you get distracted, bring your attention back to where you are. If you’re still restless, sit with it one minute more and then allow yourself to move. Then the next day, try again. The full benefits of meditation come with daily practice.

