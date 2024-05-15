German court convicts a man of murder over a fatal stabbing on a train last year

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has convicted a man of murder and sentenced him to life in prison for carrying out a fatal stabbing on a train last year. The state court in Itzehoe on Wednesday convicted the 34-year-old of murder and attempted murder. It found that he fatally stabbed two teenagers and wounded another four passengers seriously in the Jan. 25, 2023 incident. He was overpowered by others on board the regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg. The man grew up in the Gaza Strip and came to Germany in 2014. Investigators have said the man had a previous criminal record and had been in pretrial custody in another case before being released days ahead of the attack.

