DOE Awards $15M to Accelerate Commercialization of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is making significant strides in transforming the nation’s electric grid with the announcement of $15 million in awards to advance Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) technologies. These projects aim to demonstrate the reliability and cost-effectiveness of innovative energy storage solutions, which are crucial for the future of clean, efficient, and resilient energy systems.

Revolutionizing Energy Storage

As part of the DOE’s Rapid Operational Validation Initiative (ROVI), these funded projects will help validate new energy storage technologies more quickly than traditional methods, speeding up the commercialization process. The initiative supports the DOE’s broader goals under the Long Duration Storage Shot and the Energy Storage Grand Challenge, leveraging extensive research from DOE National Laboratories, universities, and industry.

Addressing Fluctuating Energy Demand

The demand for electricity varies constantly, and renewable energy sources like solar and wind can sometimes produce more power than needed at any given moment. Effective energy storage solutions allow excess energy to be stored and used when renewable generation is low, ensuring a stable power supply. These advancements are essential for a reliable and sustainable energy grid.

Selected Projects

The DOE has selected three innovative projects, each receiving approximately $5 million in federal funding:

1. DTE Electric Co.

– Project Title: Fully Hybrid Li-Ion as LDES and Second Life Batteries Demonstration

– Overview: DTE will integrate a lithium-ion phosphate battery with its Pine River Park wind and solar generation site, demonstrating the benefits of LDES storage.

– Funding: $5,000,000

2. CapyBara Energy LLC

– Project Title: Empowering Sustainable Community Revival Through Innovative Long Duration Energy Storage and Resource Reclamation (ESTER)

– Overview: This project will provide clean electricity for environmental remediation of mining waste, integrating renewable energy with LDES systems to support heavy industrial processes.

– Funding: $4,914,285

3. muGrid Analytics

– Project Title: Project VITALITY: Vanadium Innovation to Advance Long Duration Energy Storage & Impact Tribal Sovereignty

– Overview: In collaboration with the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa tribe, muGrid will demonstrate the benefits of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB) at a commercial and industrial scale.

– Funding: $4,708,005

A Path to a Sustainable Future

“Long-duration energy storage bolsters system reliability and enables every American to benefit from abundant and affordable clean energy,” said Gene Rodrigues, Assistant Secretary for Electricity. “Congratulations to the selectees for your dedication to propelling the future of energy storage and working to deliver cost-effective solutions for our nation’s electricity needs!”

Strategic Priorities and Goals

These projects are aligned with strategic initiatives like the Long Duration Energy Storage Pathways to Commercial Liftoff report, the Electricity Advisory Committee’s (EAC) 2022 Biennial Energy Storage Review, and the Federal Consortium for Advanced Batteries (FCAB) blueprint for lithium batteries. They support the DOE’s ambitious goal to develop and domestically manufacture energy storage technologies that meet all U.S. market demands by 2030.

For more information about the DOE’s Office of Electricity and its initiatives, visit energy.gov

