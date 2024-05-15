Dash-cam video shows NYC livery cab driver being shot at by passenger. Here’s what happened.

By Jennifer Bisram

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — The NYPD is hunting for a gunman after he opened fire on a livery car in the Bronx earlier this month, narrowly missing the driver who was still inside.

Dash-cam video shows the scary moments as a passenger wearing a ski-mask fired several shots at the moving livery cab, after jumping out.

Eufelix Jiminian, the 26-year-old driver, managed to dodge the five bullets and drive away. On Tuesday, he told CBS New York he’s lucky to be alive.

“Ten days, no working,” Jiminian said. “No good, but life continues.”

He showed the bullet holes on the passenger side of his SUV after a news conference with the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, which is offering a $3,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Police said it happened on May 3 at around 4 a.m. on Bronx Boulevard near East 219th Street in Williamsbridge, following a dispute about the drop-off location.

“We want people to know the dangers drivers go through every day. When you pick someone up, you never know what they are doing,” said Fernando Mateo of the Federation of Taxi Drivers.

Advocates say more needs to be done to protect the 200,000 cab drivers in New York City. They are recommending all of them put cameras in their vehicles and avoid picking anyone up they can’t recognize.

“He says he has flashbacks,” Mateo said, translating Jiminian’s comments. “He is very lucky to be alive today.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.