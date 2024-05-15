Colorado teen pleads guilty in death of driver who was hit in the head by a rock

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A second teen has pleaded guilty in the death of a 20-year-old driver who was hit in the head by a rock that crashed through her windshield in suburban Denver last year. Under a plea deal with prosecutors, Nicholas Karol-Chik pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday. The 19-year-old says he passed a rock to another teen who then threw it at Alexis Bartell’s car, killing her. Prosecutors have previously said they did not know which of the three teens threw the rock that killed Bartell, noting that the only DNA found on it belonged to her.

