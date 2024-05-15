Boat operator who fatally struck a 15-year-old girl in Florida has been identified, officials say

MIAMI (AP) — Investigators say they’ve identified the man who was operating the boat that fatally struck a 15-year-old girl off a South Florida beach and then left the area. No charges have been filed. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report released Wednesday says the 78-year-old man owns the Coral Gables home where authorities found and seized the docked boat Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the man was the only occupant in the boat at the time of Saturday’s hit-and-run crash that left Ella Adler dead. Adler was wakeboarding near Key Biscayne on Saturday afternoon when she fell into the water and was hit.

