Another politically progressive prosecutor in the San Francisco Bay Area faces recall election

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco Bay Area voters will weigh in on the recall of another politically progressive prosecutor in November. Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price ran on a platform of offender rehabilitation and police accountability. She won office in November 2022. Her critics say she is undermining public safety. Her supporters say she deserves more time to make good on promises to reform the criminal justice system. The recall comes two years after San Francisco voters ousted Chesa Boudin, another progressive, from the district attorney’s post in 2022. The city of Oakland is the county seat.

