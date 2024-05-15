‘American Idol’ alum Jordin Sparks to perform national anthem ahead of 108th Indianapolis 500
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jordin Sparks, the singer-songwriter who shot to stardom on “American Idol,” will perform the national anthem before the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend. Sparks also performed the anthem before “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in 2015. The Indy 500 historically has had some of the biggest names in music perform the anthem, ranging from Steven Tyler of the rock band Aerosmith to country star Martina McBride. Jewel performed the anthem last year.