A Westmoreland County police department will reestablish its K-9 unit for the first time in more than 20 years

By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

DELMONT, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — One of Westmoreland County’s police departments will once again have a K-9 program.

According to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s office, the Delmont Police will once again have a K-9 program thanks to funding from the state.

Approximately $60,000 was allocated to Delmonth Borough for the purchasing of a K-9-accessible SUV.

“These funds are a perfect example of how state and local government should be working together to make our communities safe and an even better place to live,” said Pennsylvania State Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward. “The nearly $60,000 will be used to reestablish the Delmont Police Department’s K-9 program and is part of a $1 million grant to help improve safety measures throughout the 39th Senatorial District.”

Meanwhile, through funding from drug forfeitures, District Attorney Ziccarelli is distributing $6,000 to Delmont for training for the K-9, Dirk, who is currently being trained with Strategic Law Enforcement K-9 Training Inc.

He will be paired with Delmont Police Officer Dylan Keffer, an 8-year veteran of the department.

This will be the first time in nearly 25 years that the Delmont Police Department will have a K-9 officer.

“K-9 Dirk is anticipated to be an asset to ridding dangerous drugs off the streets and will be critical to the aspect of community policing that’s so important to Delmont Borough,” Delmont Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said. “We are excited to have K-9 Dirk on the force and we cannot wait to see the impact he will have on keeping our community and our county safe.”

Delmont Police are still looking for additional funding and donations to help with the costs of food, veterinarian bills, supplies, and equipment. Those wanting to donate can do so by calling Delmont Police at 724-468-8501.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.