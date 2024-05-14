What to watch in Tuesday’s Maryland US Senate primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Topping the list of contests in this week’s primaries in four states is a U.S. Senate race in Maryland that has further complicated Democratic efforts to keep control of the narrowly divided chamber this fall. The Associated Press will declare winners in both Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican primaries for Maryland’s U.S. Senate seat once it can determine that a trailing candidate can’t close the gap and overtake the vote leader. In the Democratic primary, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Rep. David Trone are in a competitive race for the Democratic nomination to replace Democratic incumbent Ben Cardin, who is retiring. In the GOP primary, former Gov. Larry Hogan faces former state Rep. Robin Ficker and five others.

