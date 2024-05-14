Westminster dog show is a study in canine contrasts as top prize awaits

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is gearing up to award its coveted best in show prize. By the end of Tuesday night, the prize will go to one of the more than 2,500 hounds, terriers, spaniels, setters and others that entered this year’s show. Four of the seven finalists were chosen Monday night. They are Comet the shih tzu, Sage the miniature poodle, Mercedes the German shepherd, Louis the Afghan hound and Micah the black cocker spaniel. Two more finalists are still to be chosen Tuesday evening before all seven face off in the final round of the United States’ most illustrious dog show.

