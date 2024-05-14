Veteran CNN executive Sam Feist named C-SPAN chief executive

By Hadas Gold, CNN

(CNN) — Sam Feist, CNN’s longtime Washington bureau chief and senior vice president, is departing the network to lead the nonprofit public affairs channel C-SPAN, the networks announced Tuesday.

Feist has been an integral part of CNN’s Washington operations for nearly two decades, previously serving as CNN’s political director and vice president of Washington programming, coordinating all faces of CNN’s political coverage and election nights, including declaring winners.

He was also the founding executive producer of “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” and produced other marquee CNN shows including “Crossfire” and “Inside Politics.” He joined CNN in 1989 as an intern and worked for the network in London, Atlanta and then Washington working in a variety of roles from camera operator to guest booker to executive producer.

In a memo to staff, CNN Chief Executive Mark Thompson called Feist a “CNN institution” and “one of the best connected journalists in Washington.”

“In my short time at CNN, I have come to know and appreciate Sam’s passion for CNN, for our people and for political journalism and will miss his good counsel,” Thompson said.

Feist will become the third chief executive in C-SPAN’s history, the nonprofit public affairs network said.

C-SPAN chairman Pat Esser, said in a statement that Feist is “an outstanding leader who is trusted and respected by both sides of the aisle and who has a deep respect for C-SPAN’s nonpartisan mission.”

Feist will leave CNN at the end of June for the new role later this summer.

Calling C-SPAN “an American treasure,” Feist said “our democracy needs C-SPAN now more than ever.”

“I look forward to working with C-SPAN’s extraordinary and dedicated team to expand the network’s reach and meet new audiences where they are,” he said.

