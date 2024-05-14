Vermont Legislature passes one of the strongest data privacy measures in the country

The Vermont legislature has passed one of the strongest data privacy measures in the country, aimed at cracking down on companies’ use of online personal data. It would let consumers file civil lawsuits against companies that break certain privacy rules. But Republican Gov. Phil Scott has concerns about part of the legislation and has not seen the final bill yet. It was passed early Saturday before the Legislature adjourned. Vermont’s bill prohibits the sale of sensitive data, such as social security and drivers’ license numbers, financial or health information. The nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center says it also set meaningful limits on the amount of personal data companies can collect and use.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.