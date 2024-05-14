Verdict in for wildlife mystery in Nevada where DNA tests show suspected wolves were coyotes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The verdict is in. The latest wildlife mystery in Nevada has been solved. Scientists who set out on a trail through the snow near the Idaho line to gather evidence relied on the scat and fur samples they collected to determine a trio of animals spotted during a helicopter survey in March were not wolves after all. With 99.9% certainty, two independent labs concluded the DNA samples came from coyotes. The sighting about 90 miles north of Elko initially spurred a great deal of excitement as it would have marked only the second time in a century that wolves were spotted in the state.

