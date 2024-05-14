Verdict expected for German far-right politician Björn Höcke, accused of using Nazi slogan

BERLIN (AP) — A court is expected to deliver its verdict in the trial of one of the best-known figures in the far-right Alternative for Germany party. Björn Höcke is accused of knowingly using a Nazi slogan in a speech. He went on trial in Halle in mid-April, months before an election in the state of Thuringia in which he plans to run for governor. Höcke is accused of ending a speech in 2021 with the words “Everything for Germany!” Prosecutors contend he was aware of the origin of the phrase as a slogan of the Nazis’ SA stormtroopers, but Höcke has argued that it is an “everyday saying.” Closing arguments and a verdict are expected Tuesday.

