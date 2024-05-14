US downhill skier Breezy Johnson banned for 14 months for breaking anti-doping rules

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Downhill skier Breezy Johnson has been banned for 14 months for three violations of anti-doping rules and can’t race until December. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has published its decision for Johnson’s failure to comply with the whereabouts rules. They oblige athletes to detail where they can be found for one hour each day to give a sample with no advance notice. Johnson’s whereabouts failures were from Oct. 29, 2022 to Oct. 10, 2023. She stopped racing on the World Cup circuit in December while under investigation. Johnson’s ban expires on Dec. 9 before the first downhill next season. She says “I made a human error and am paying those consequences.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.