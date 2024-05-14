The Latest | Cohen returning to stand for cross-examination by Trump’s lawyers at hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s fixer-turned-foe is returning to the witness stand for a bruising round of questioning from the former president’s lawyers. Michael Cohen’s testimony on Monday linked Trump to all aspects of a hush money scheme that prosecutors say was aimed at stifling stories that threatened his 2016 campaign. He’s the prosecution’s star witness and will face questioning on Tuesday. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts. The case is the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president and the first of four prosecutions of Trump to reach a jury.

