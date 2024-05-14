Texas A&M-Notre Dame matchup will be in prime time on ABC on Aug. 31

The first full week of the upcoming college football season will feature a Saturday tripleheader on ABC, including Texas A&M hosting Notre Dame in prime time. ESPN announced its major matchups for Week 0 and Week 1 on Tuesday as part of its presentation to advertisers in New York. The Aug. 31 matchup also marks Mike Elko’s first game as Texas A&M’s head coach. College GameDay will also originate from College Station, Texas, that day for the first time since 2018. ABC’s other Saturday Week 1 games include Clemson facing Georgia in Atlanta at 12 p.m. EDT and Florida hosting Miami at 3:30 p.m.

