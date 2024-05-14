Texas A&M-Notre Dame matchup will be in prime time on ABC on Aug. 31
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
The first full week of the upcoming college football season will feature a Saturday tripleheader on ABC, including Texas A&M hosting Notre Dame in prime time. ESPN announced its major matchups for Week 0 and Week 1 on Tuesday as part of its presentation to advertisers in New York. The Aug. 31 matchup also marks Mike Elko’s first game as Texas A&M’s head coach. College GameDay will also originate from College Station, Texas, that day for the first time since 2018. ABC’s other Saturday Week 1 games include Clemson facing Georgia in Atlanta at 12 p.m. EDT and Florida hosting Miami at 3:30 p.m.