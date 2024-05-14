Skip to Content
State Patrol releases results of weekend surge enforcement in Fremont and Pueblo Counties

today at 3:19 PM
Published 3:27 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - This past weekend, May 10 - 12, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) conducted surge enforcement in Fremont and Pueblo Counties with the goal of "cracking down" on impaired drivers.

The surge enforcement focused on major traffic arteries and feeder roads in the two counties.

According to CSP, the DUI enforcement team made 71 contacts during the operation. Six DUI arrests were made, with one being a felony DUI arrest. One arrest also resulted in a DUI with child abuse charges. Six seatbelt citations were written and one stop ended in a foot pursuit, CSP said.

CSP said the outcomes of the operation were "very positive."

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

