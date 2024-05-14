South Africa braces for what may be a milestone election. Here is a guide to the main players

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — After 30 years of dominating South African politics, the ruling African National Congress will face its toughest election this month as most opinion polls predict it will lose its parliamentary majority for the first time. Once admired under the leadership of Nelson Mandela, and regarded as a beacon of hope by the Black majority following the fall of apartheid in 1994, the ANC’s reputation has been battered by record levels of unemployment, widespread poverty, the collapse of some government services and corruption scandals. President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes the May 29 ballot will lead to his reelection. But if the ANC loses its majority, it will force it into a coalition to form a government. Here are the main parties and players in the election.

