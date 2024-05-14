Skip to Content
Sidewalk video ‘Portal’ linking New York, Dublin by livestream temporarily paused after lewd antics

By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The video screen “Portal” that lets people in New York and Dublin peer into life on opposite sides of the Atlantic in real time has been a source of whimsical delight, but also a magnet for boorish behavior that’s prompted officials to hit pause for now. The public art installation known as “The Portal” launched on May 8. A screen has been set up by New York City’s iconic Flatiron Building and a companion screen on Dublin’s O’Connell Street. But officials say the portals will be temporarily powered down Tuesday evening as exhibit organizers devise “technical solutions” to address some inappropriate behavior.

