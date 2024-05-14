“Remembering and looking back on the veterans who have served is something we’ve lost track of”; Mayor hopes to expand Shields Hardware veteran memorial

By Rachel Law

LINTON, Indiana (WTHI) — When you walk in Shields Hardware in Linton, there’s no missing the hundreds of faces you’re met with. The faces of Navy Seals, Airmen, and soldiers line the front wall in both buildings.

It’s all for the community to show appreciation to those who have served the United States.

Jim Shields, the former owner of Shields Hardware that recently passed away, started this project nearly fifteen years ago. Now, Mayor John Preble has taken over the passion project.

Among the faces is Mayor Preble and his father, but Preble says he doesn’t do this to be recognized. He wants to make sure the veterans that surround him in his community are thanked for all they have done.

Preble is helping Shields to collect and print pictures of local veterans in order to share their stories. He says this may be out of his mayoral duties but he hopes that this will be a small way of giving back to the community.

As Veterans Day approaches, Preble hopes people will walk into Shields and remember the sacrifices made by family members, friends, and neighbors.

“There were people that I worked around and grew up around that I had no idea were veterans, or even highly decorated veterans until you read in their obituary, and that’s sad,” said Mayor Preble.

Preble is hoping to move the images to a more central location, one completely dedicated to the veterans.

Preble recently pitched his plan to the city commissioners asking for funding for the project. Something he is doing as a veteran and military history buff, not as mayor.

The memorial is titled “The Veterans Hall of Honor”. Preble hopes to include video recordings, uniforms and other memorabilia alongside the pictures.

“It’s something that we know can really be expanded and mean a lot to this community. I think it would be a big draw for this community as well,” said Mayor Preble.

If you have a photo of a veteran you’d like to submit to be displayed in Shields Hardware, you can bring it to the store or email them to veteranphotos23@gmail.com. LaMar Imaging in Linton will also make a free 8×10 photo to be submitted.

Mayor Preble asks that you provide the name of the veteran, branch of service, dates of service, and hometown.

