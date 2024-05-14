Pueblo’s ban on syringe access programs has now passed through the city council

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A proposal to ban syringe access programs in Pueblo has now passed through the city council. It comes after nearly 4 hours of debates with a final vote of 5 to 2 late last night, May 13.

The program would have given out clean needles to drug users in the hopes of stopping the spread of diseases like HIV and hepatitis. Some city councilors argued it only encourages drug addiction and increases dangerous medical waste in parks and alleyways.

A city spokesperson did tell our KRDO13 team that the city does routine clean-ups to properly dispose of the needles. The "Team-Up to Clean-Up" group that partners with parks and recreation recovered nearly 18-thousand needles last year and more than 3-thousand already this year.