Parishioners subdue armed teenager at Louisiana children’s service

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana diocese says parishioners subdued a teenager with a gun during a church service for dozens of young children. Officials with the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette said Tuesday that they’re weighing new safety protocols after Saturday’s confrontation at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Abbeville, a small city in the southern part of the state. Less than a week earlier, a man tried to shoot a pastor during a service at a Pennsylvania church. Abbeville police say officers took the 16-year-old suspect into custody and he is being charged with terrorizing and two counts of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.