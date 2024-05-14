Paris mayor decries vandalism of a memorial honoring people who rescued Jews in World War II

PARIS (AP) — A Paris memorial honoring people who distinguished themselves by helping to rescue Jews in France during the country’s Nazi occupation in World War II has been defaced with painted blood-red hands. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo decried the vandalism as “unspeakable.” She said the memorial was defaced overnight Monday to Tuesday. The attack on the Wall of the Righteous comes in the context of tensions and anger in France over the Israel-Hamas war. Antisemitic acts have surged in France, a country with the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in western Europe.

