NC restaurant owner drives to West Virginia to fulfill woman’s wish for last meal

By WRAL staff

Click here for updates on this story

North Carolina (WRAL) — A North Carolina restaurant owner drove six hours to deliver a woman’s last meal, according to a Instagram post.

The post said Heather Bowers had one last wish, a pork plate from Outer Banks restaurant Mama Kwans – but she was in West Virginia.

“Her best friend called up the restaurant, and the owner was already packing up food for a road trip before they even hung up,” the Instagram post read.

Mama Kwans owner Kevin Cherry said in the post that he was emotional but wanted to show her a “happy, fun side in her final hours.” She died the next day, according to Instagram.

The post said Bowers was a loving wife, mother of two and devoted friend who died of stage 4 cancer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.