Missile fired by a drone kills 4 members of a family in Pakistan near the Afghan border, police say

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say a missile fired by a drone struck a house in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban along the Afghan border before dawn Tuesday, killing at least four villagers, including children. They say it is not clear who fired the missile and officers are investigating. The Pakistan army evicted Pakistani Taliban insurgents from the region years ago, but they have been regrouping there. Those killed in the missile strike were civilians with no known links to the insurgents. Villagers put their bodies on a road near a military camp and demanded information about who was responsible. Most of the previous drone strikes in the area were carried out by the United States or the Pakistan army.

