Military hearing officer deciding whether to recommend court-martial for Pentagon leaker

BEDFORD, Massachusetts (AP) — A military hearing officer is deciding whether to recommend a court-martial for Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, who pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for leaking highly classified military documents. Teixeira admitted illegally collecting some of the nation’s most sensitive secrets and sharing them on the social media platform Discord. He’s now facing military charges of disobeying orders and obstructing justice. At a hearing Tuesday at Hanscom Air Force base, military prosecutors said a court-martial is appropriate given that obeying orders is the “absolute core” of the military. But Teixeira’s lawyers argued further action would amount to prosecuting him twice for the same offense.

