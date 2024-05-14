Man wins grand prize playing Lucky for Life

By Kevin Craft

FLUSHING, Michigan (WJRT) — A Flushing man has won $25,000 a Year for Life from the Michigan Lottery, playing Lucky for Life.

The Michigan Lottery says that 57-year-old Daryl Tilley from Flushing won the big prize when he matched the five balls drawn on March 25.

Tilley ended up choosing the one-time payment of $390,000 rather than $25,000 annuity payments for 20 years or life.

Tilley says that he plans to go on vacation with his winnings and then save the rest.

He bought his ticket online at michiganlottery.com.

“Every now and then, I will get online and purchase a Lucky for Life ticket,” said Tilley. “The day after the drawing, I saw an email about a prize, and I assumed it was a $4 win. When I logged into my account, I saw an amount much bigger than that! I showed my wife, and it took me a while to convince her that it was real. We were both stunned!”

Tilley is the eighth Michigander who has won the grand prize this year. Two winners bought their tickets in Livonia, three people bought their tickets online, one winner bought a ticket in Mount Pleasant, another winner bought their ticket in Macomb Township and another person bought their ticket in Adrian.

Lucky for Life tickets cost $2 per play, and it gives players the chance to win $3 to a lifetime of cash.

