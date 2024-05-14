Lies, loyalty and a gag order upheld: Tuesday’s Trump hush money trial takeaways
MICHAEL R. SISAK, ERIC TUCKER, MICHELLE L. PRICE and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorneys have grilled prosecutors’ star witness in his hush money trial, portraying former attorney Michael Cohen as a media-obsessed liar who’s determined to see the former president behind bars. Cohen on Tuesday endured intense questioning by Trump’s legal team after providing pivotal testimony tying the presumptive Republican presidential nominee directly to the hush money scheme at the heart of the case. Cohen will return to the witness stand Thursday for more cross-examination before prosecutors rest their case. Trump denies any wrongdoing in the case, which he has portrayed as an effort to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign.