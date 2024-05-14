Justice Department says Boeing violated deal that avoided prosecution after 737 Max crashes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has determined that Boeing violated a settlement that allowed the company to avoid criminal prosecution after two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max aircraft. It is now up to the Justice Department to weigh whether to file charges against the aircraft maker. Glenn Leon, the head of the fraud section of the Justice Department’s criminal division says Boeing failed to make changes to prevent it from violating federal anti-fraud laws — a condition of the the 2021 settlement. It is not clear whether the government will prosecute the manufacturing giant. Prosecutors will tell the court no later than July 7 how they plan to proceed.

By DAVID KOENIG and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

