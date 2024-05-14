Jury selection consumes a second day at corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Bob Menendez sat by himself at a defense table as prospective jurors were interviewed by a judge in a back room for a second day at his New York corruption trial. Judge Sidney H. Stein has been speaking with individuals who say they can’t sit at a trial projected to stretch to July. The Democrat has pleaded not guilty to bribery, extortion, fraud and obstruction of justice, along with acting as a foreign agent of Egypt. Prosecutors say he and his wife accepted bribes, including gold bars, cash and a luxury car, from three businessmen in exchange for official acts.

By MIKE CATALINI and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

