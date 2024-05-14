Judge rejects Hunter Biden’s bid to delay his June trial on federal gun charges

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A judge in Delaware has denied a request by Hunter Biden’s lawyers to delay his federal gun trial set for next month. The judge Tuesday rejected Hunter Biden’s request to delay the trial until September, which his lawyers said was necessary to give the defense time to line up witnesses and go through evidence from prosecutors. The trial is slated to start June 3. President Joe Biden’s son is accused of lying about his drug use in 2018 on a form to buy a gun he kept for about 11 days. Hunter Biden has acknowledged struggling then with a crack cocaine addiction but says he didn’t break the law. Hunter Biden lives in California and was charged separately there with tax crimes.

By CLAUDIA LAUER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

