Jimmie Johnson to attempt his own version of Indy 500 & NASCAR doubleheader

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson will attempt his own version of “The Double” when he becomes the first driver to be part of the Indianapolis 500 broadcast team hours before he competes in NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600. Johnson ran the Indy 500 in 2022 and was part of NBC Sports’ broadcast booth in 2021. NBC said Tuesday that Johnson will be part of the broadcast team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the May 26 race. It will be the first of recurring analyst opportunities for Johnson with the network this year.

