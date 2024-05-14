Harvard students end protest as university agrees to discuss Middle East conflict

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Anti-war protesters have taken down their tents in Harvard Yard after the university agreed to meet to discuss their demands. The student protest group calling themselves Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine say their camp “outlasted its utility.” Harvard University’s interim President Alan Garber agreed to pursue a meeting between university officials and the students to discuss how the Harvard endowment invests in Israel. Students at many college campuses have made similar demands to cut ties with Israel and businesses that support it. The latest Israel-Hamas war began when Hamas killed about 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7 and took another 250 hostage. Israel his killed more than 35,000 people in Gaza in response.

