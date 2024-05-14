From Hogan to a Trumpier Senate: Early takeways from Tuesday’s primaries

The presidential primary may be decided, but election season marches on. Voters in several states, including Maryland and West Virginia, chose nominees Tuesday in critical races that could decide the balance of power on Capitol Hill next year. Maryland’s former Republican governor, Larry Hogan, easily won his party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate seat opened by Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin’s retirement. Hogan will face Democrat Angela Alsobrooks, who notched a striking win in a contentious primary in which she was dramatically outspent. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice won the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

