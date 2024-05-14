Former University of Missouri frat member pleads guilty in hazing that caused brain damage

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former member of a University of Missouri fraternity has pleaded guilty in the hazing of another student that caused blindness and significant brain damage. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ryan P. Delanty of Manchester, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday in Boone County to supplying liquor to a minor and misdemeanor hazing. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a six-month jail sentence followed by six months of house arrest. Sentencing is May 24. The hazing in October 2021 at a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity event left freshman Danny Santulli unable to see, walk or speak.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.