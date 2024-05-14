Food Truck Tuesdays returns to downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) and the City of Colorado Springs will kick off Food Truck Tuesdays on Tuesday, June 4.

This weekly gathering will feature ten rotating food trucks serving a variety of meals, snacks, and desserts every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through August 20.

This year, a committee selected a total of 20 food trucks to be featured throughout the season:

Campfire Coffee

Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap

Ciao Down

Cowgirl Kettle Corn and Lemonade

Crepes-N-Go

Go Fish

Josh & John’s Ice Cream

La Tapatia Tacos

Lucy I’m Home

Lucy I’m Home Lumpia House

Mateos Catering and Personal Chef

Mateos Catering and Personal Chef Miggy’s Meltdown

The Meltdown

Porkbutt BBQ

Ricky’s Island Café

Roc and Ro Sushi

Roc and Ro Sushi Scratch Mobile Kitchen

Sosas Pupuseria

The Original Dr. Taco

Tossed

For the full list of dates, click here.