Food Truck Tuesdays returns to downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) and the City of Colorado Springs will kick off Food Truck Tuesdays on Tuesday, June 4.
This weekly gathering will feature ten rotating food trucks serving a variety of meals, snacks, and desserts every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through August 20.
This year, a committee selected a total of 20 food trucks to be featured throughout the season:
- Campfire Coffee
- Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap
- Ciao Down
- Cowgirl Kettle Corn and Lemonade
- Crepes-N-Go
- Go Fish
- Josh & John’s Ice Cream
- La Tapatia Tacos
Lucy I’m Home
- Lumpia House
Mateos Catering and Personal Chef
- Miggy’s Meltdown
- The Meltdown
- Porkbutt BBQ
- Ricky’s Island Café
Roc and Ro Sushi
- Scratch Mobile Kitchen
- Sosas Pupuseria
- The Original Dr. Taco
- Tossed