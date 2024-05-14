Deadly storms overwhelm soaked South with more rain and tornado threats

By Robert Shackelford and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Another round of powerful storms is drenching the waterlogged South, causing at least two deaths as it threatens the region with yet another wave of damaging winds, flash flooding threats and potential tornadoes.

Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have already fallen along the Gulf Coast in a stripe from East Texas to Mississippi, and more heavy rain is expected as the storm tracks through the Gulf Coast.

More than 5 million people are under flood watches early Tuesday across parts of Alabama, Georgia and Florida after the storms ripped through Texas and Louisiana Monday, leaving tragedy and destruction in their wake.

At least two deaths have been reported in Louisiana, including a woman who was killed in West Baton Rouge Parish when a tree fell onto a mobile home Monday night, according to CNN affiliate WAFB. About 45 miles west, officials in St. Martin Parish also reported a storm-related death, though the circumstances are unclear.

“Severe thunderstorms will be possible today over parts of central and northern Florida into extreme southern Georgia, with damaging gusts and a tornado or two the main threats,” the Storm Prediction Center warned Tuesday.

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of northern Florida and far southern Georgia until 9 a.m. according to the prediction center. More than 1 million people live in the watch area, which includes Tallahassee.

By early Tuesday, more than 110,000 homes and businesses were without power across Texas, Louisiana and Florida, according to PowerOutage.us. Louisiana was bearing the brunt of the outages, with more than 82,000.

The South has been battered by several rounds of rain and severe thunderstorms over the past week. Severe storms moved through Texas and into Louisiana on Sunday, bringing tennis ball-sized hail and prompting the National Weather Service to issue tornado watches and flash flood warnings.

River gauges across eastern Texas and Louisiana are still running high from the rainfall over a week ago, including the Trinity River, which is still in major flood stage northeast of Houston. Several other rivers across both states are at moderate flood stage.

On Tuesday, the strongest threat for severe storms and heavy rainfall is expected across northern Florida. Communities there could see tornadoes, large hail, damaging wind gusts and rainfall of between 3 to 5 inches.

In Tallahassee, officials warned residents to “stay weather aware in the coming days.” The city, Florida’s capital, is still recovering from Friday’s deadly EF2 tornadoes and 100 mph winds.

On Monday, powerful winds, hail up to 4 inches in diameter and a handful of tornadoes were forecast as storms advanced into the Gulf Coast and another wall of severe storms ramped up across eastern Texas and Louisiana.

Texas gets pounded by brutal weather

Severe storms lashing Texas are just the latest in a series of severe weather events plaguing the state since early April.

Dozens of tornadoes have hit from the Texas Panhandle to the Gulf Coast in the last month, leaving paths of destroyed homes and businesses in their wake. Some areas of the state have also been showered with softball-sized hail and months’-worth of rain has soaked East Texas, causing rivers to rise to levels not seen since the devastating floods of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

In early May, in Harris County, Texas, more than 200 people had to be rescued from homes and vehicles as downpours caused rivers to overflow and roads were plunged underwater. Many people had to leave livestock stranded and more than 150 pets were rescued in the storms, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo told CNN.

Just days before, some communities north of Houston picked up nearly two months’ worth of rain, which led to evacuations and water rescues.

The back-to-back rounds of rain leave the region especially vulnerable to flash flooding as rivers are already swollen and soils have little capacity to soak up more water.

