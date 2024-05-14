Skip to Content
FBI, Homeland Security warn of possible threats to LGBTQ events, including Pride Month activities

By REBECCA SANTANA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agencies are warning that foreign terrorist organizations or their supporters might target LGBTQ-related events and venues as part of the upcoming June Pride Month. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued the announcement May 10 to raise awareness of “foreign terrorist organizations” or their supporters potentially targeting such events and venues. The announcement did not specify any locations or indicate the agencies were tracking any specific threats. Pride Month is a particularly important time in the LGBTQ rights movement as a way to advocate for specific issues and to celebrate.

Associated Press

