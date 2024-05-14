Father-Daughter Prom Raises Funds to help Sex Trafficking Survivors

By Cynthia Yip

HONOLULU (KITV) — A Hauula Family is stepping up to help organize a father-daughter prom, benefitting a non profit that helps youth who are recovering from sex trafficking.

The Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women reports that more than a quarter of surveyed people reported sex trafficking experiences and 23% were children in the islands.

The Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Center at St. Louis School will be transformed into a prom wonderland on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Father’s Day weekend celebrating the bond between daughters and fathers. And also, giving back to their community.

Russell Kimura and his three daughters, 15-year-old Ava, 13-years-old Lily and 12-year-old Belle are helping to organize the “Adore Father Daughter Prom 2024.”

Kimura says, “this benefits a non-profit called, Hoʻōla Nā Pua that is fighting the fight against sex trafficking here in the islands and so supporting and strengthening communities is a very important thing. But also it’s a fun project for the my three daughters and I to work on together and create memories together while giving dads opportunity to create memories with each other as well.”

Ava says, “This prom, like in comparison to other proms, holds a special meaning because we’re trying to fundraise for something as really special cause so I think that’s also a unique experience that I get to have and that means a lot to all of us as a family. I think the relationship between father and daughter is so special and the kids or the girls in Hoʻōla Nā Pua don’t necessarily always have that figure in their mind to be able to raise money to ensure hopefully a brighter future for these kids.”

Ho’ōla Nā Pua was founded to shine a light on sex trafficking placing the health and healing of Hawaii’s youth at the center of its mission.

As these fathers and daughters take to the dance floor on Saturday, June 15, 2024, their hearts will be full of love and their spirits high knowing they are making a difference.

Belle adds, “I think it’s important because when we’re younger, we got to go to proms a lot and now that we’re like actually putting it on our dad is kind of cool.”

Lily says, “I’m looking forward to the prom in general but like leading up all like, helping and like going dress shopping and planning and everything. I’m looking forward to that.”

The prom will be held at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Center at St. Louis School. Glenn Medeiros is the Saint Louis School President. He says, “for us to teach our young men the importance of taking care of a women and providing them an opportunity to know that they are supported here in our community. I think this event will allow us to do that.”

This is not just a prom. It’s a celebration of hope and the power of community.

Russell Kimura shares, “this prom is more than a night of fun. It’s a beacon of hope for our daughters and a stand against the injustices faced by too many children. With the support of my daughters, we’re creating an event where memories are made, and futures are protected.”

Community members can contribute to this cause by purchasing tickets for the event or making a donation. Your generosity will not only provide an unforgettable experience for fathers and daughters but also support the vital work of Hoʻōla Nā Pua in our community.

Kimura adds, “every ticket purchased, every dollar donated stays here in Hawaii and is a step towards a brighter future for our children. Let’s come together to celebrate the joy of family and the strength of our community,”

Adore Father Daughter Prom 2024:

Date: June 15th, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Venue: Saint Louis School

Ticket prices: Adult: $70, Daughter (under 18): $60

Multiple Daughters: $50 each

Daughters: minimum Age 3; 18 and over will register under the Adult Rate

