Curfew is imposed in New Caledonia after unrest wracks French island territory in south Pacific

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in the French Pacific island territory of New Caledonia have announced an overnight curfew and banned gatherings after violent unrest erupted in the capital of Noumea. The territory’s top French official said on Tuesday that 35 police have been injured and 48 people have been arrested. No serious civilian casualties were reported. The French high commissioner’s statement said Noumea was wracked by “high intensity” disturbances overnight Monday to Tuesday. The official said numerous stores and video surveillance equipment were damaged. Schools were closed on Tuesday. French media reported that the unrest started with protests against voting reforms that French lawmakers are debating in Paris that would increase the number of people who could cast ballots in New Caledonia.

