Colorado city agrees to settle police beating lawsuit for $2.1 million

DENVER (AP) — The city of Colorado Springs has agreed to pay $2.1 million to settle a federal lawsuit brought by a Black man who was punched and kicked by police during a traffic stop in 2022. City councilors voted to back the agreement to settle Dalvin Gadson’s lawsuit on Tuesday. Gadson was stopped after police saw him driving slowly in a car without a license plate. He refused to get out of his car. His lawsuit alleged three officers beat him “beyond recognition” and left him with significant PTSD-like symptoms. Police declined to comment on the settlement.

